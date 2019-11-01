SRQ Airport Opens New Cell Phone Lot

Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport Image: Courtesy Photo

In response to record-breaking passenger increases, Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport (SRQ) has opened a new cell phone parking lot. The new lot will enable drivers to park free of charge until their arriving party is ready to be picked up in the baggage claim area. It is designed to reduce congestion and allow traffic to move smoothly around the terminal, making it safer and easier to pick up passengers while eliminating the need to circle the airport or park in unauthorized areas while waiting for flights. Upon entering the airport, signage will direct drivers to the lot, which is located on Rental Car Road.