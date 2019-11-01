Seven Shows to Celebrate the Season

Every year, the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall offers a wide variety of shows and concerts to enjoy during the holiday season. The spirited staff set up large Christmas Trees in several places throughout the hall and proudly display a collection of giant nutcrackers. Festive, robust dinners catered by Mattison’s are offered before most evening shows.

This year, the Van Wezel has some spectacular holiday programming. Give the gift of holiday magic - Make memories that will last a lifetime at these shows and more!

Cirque Dreams Holidaze

Fri, Nov 22 at 7:30pm and Sat, Nov 23 at 2:00pm

A holiday-themed Cirque du Soleil-style show featuring jaw-dropping balancing acts, aerialists, dancers and singers.

Dave Koz and Friends Christmas Tour 2019

Fri, Nov 29 at 8:00pm

This 22nd annual show boasts jazz giants playing your favorite holiday tunes. Joining Dave will be: Jonathan Butler, Melissa Manchester, Michael Lington and special guest Chris Walker.

Celtic Angels Christmas

Sun, Dec 1 at 7:00pm

A holiday show with an Irish twist, these singers, musicians and dancers share Celtic-style Christmas favorites.

Under the Streetlamp: Hip to the Holidays

Thu, Dec 12 at 8:00pm

A joyous performance of your favorite holiday tunes, plus songs from the American Radio Songbook.

A Christmas Carol

Mon, Dec 23 at 7:30pm

Charles Dickens’ seasonal mainstay returns to the stage with vibrant costumes and cheerful, traditional music.

Salute to Vienna New Year’s Concert

Thu, Jan 2 at 7:00pm

This is a traditional European way to ring in the New Year – with classical music, dancing and a live orchestra.

For a full listing of upcoming events, please visit www.vanwezel.org.