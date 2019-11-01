Charles & Margery Barancik Foundation Board Approves $3.8 Million in Grants

The Charles & Margery Barancik Foundation board of directors recently approved $3.8 million in funding to support emerging needs in the community. The grant recipients and funding breakdown are as follows:

A six-year, $1,251,000 grant to Children First to support the expansion of family strengthening services by hiring additional family advocates and vocational coaches.

A $575,000 grant to Massachusetts General Hospital, a Harvard Medical School Teaching Hospital, to partially support the Brain Health Initiative's effort to expand throughout Manatee and Sarasota counties.

A two-year, $300,000 grant to the Education Foundation of Sarasota County to accelerate postsecondary progression through a network of community partnerships.

A two-year, $300,000 grant to Child Protection Center to support and expand the organization’s Personal Safety and Community Awareness Program.

A $300,000 grant to Loveland Center to find appropriate space to provide adult training, respite care, and supported services to those on the waiting list.

A $200,000 grant to the Teacher Recruitment | Retention Project Fund at Gulf Coast Community Foundation to elevate the teaching profession in Sarasota County.

A $150,000 grant to UnidosNow to continue and expand programming for the Future Leaders Academy.

A $150,000 grant to Take Stock in Children of Sarasota County for programmatic support to provide 10 low-income, at-risk students with mentorship opportunities and college scholarships.

A $130,000 grant to Planned Parenthood of Southwest and Central Florida to support family planning and prevention services and expand the Peer Education Program for young adults.

A $100,000 grant to Florida Studio Theater for youth scholarships.

A $100,000 grant to Florida Policy Institute to support the organization in providing timely, accurate, and accessible policy research around education and mental health.

A $75,000 grant to Mental Health Community Centers for programmatic support.

A $50,000 grant to the Partners for Green Places Initiative Fund at Gulf Coast Community Foundation to support independent evaluation of efforts to implement water and energy efficiency improvements at local nonprofits.

A $50,000 capacity-building grant to National Alliance on Mental Health in Sarasota County to enhance local mental health efforts for children and young adults.

A $30,000 grant to Brotherhood of Men Mentor Group to support mentorship and positive role models for young men in Newtown.

A $15,500 grant for general program support to Better Futures Foundation’s efforts in confronting extremism, prejudice, and hate in schools.