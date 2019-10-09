Mote Names New Associate Vice-President

Kevin Claridge Image: Courtesy Photo

Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium has announced the appointment of Kevin Claridge for the new role of Associate Vice-President for Sponsored Research and Coastal Policy Programs. Claridge is joining Mote as it prepares to unveil its updated, 10-year strategic plan, "Beyond 2020," which outlines forward-leaning organizational goals that will guide significant and impactful growth in Mote’s research, public service, human resource capital and infrastructure. In his new role, Claridge will serve as Mote's administrator for the new Florida Red Tide Mitigation and Technology Development Initiative; he will also oversee Mote's Office of Research Grants, Contracts and Sponsored Programs, as well as the Mote Marine Policy Institute. He most recently served as Director of the Office of Resilience and Coastal Protection at the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (FDEP).