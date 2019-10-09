Government Finance Officers Association Honors Sarasota County Schools

Sarasota County Schools has been awarded a certificate of achievement for excellence in financial reporting by the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA) for its comprehensive annual financial report (CAFR) for the 2017-18 school year. The certificate is the highest form of recognition in governmental accounting and financial reporting, representing a significant accomplishment by a government and its management. The GFOA award is the most recent financial reporting honor the school district has received. Earlier this year, the school district was awarded the Certificate of Excellence in Financial Reporting by the Association of School Business Officials International. Together, both organizations have awarded the school district with this distinguished honor for 15 consecutive years.