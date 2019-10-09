Goodwill, Florida Department of Corrections Will Host Second Chance Job Fair

Goodwill Manasota and the Florida Department of Corrections are partnering on the “Second Chance Job Fair” on Wednesday, October 30, at Goodwill’s Corporate Campus (2705 51st Ave. E., Bradenton) from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. The event will focus on assisting members of the public who are currently on probation. Attending employers include staffing companies, roofing, construction, auto repair, landscaping and lawn care, janitorial services, contractors and more. All companies are second-chance workplaces that welcome applicants with criminal records. Additionally, at noon, a representative from Gulfcoast Legal Services will give a presentation about the requirements and process for getting a criminal record expunged. For more information, call (941) 355-2721, ext. 160.