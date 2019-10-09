A Wizard Pub Crawl, Friends Trivia and More of This Week's Best Food and Drink Events

Friday, Oct. 11

Fans of the TV comedy Friends will delight in this themed night of trivia. Celebrate the shows 25th anniversary over a glass of wine and tasty food truck treats. Tickets are $25, which includes your first two glasses of wine. For reservations, contact hosts here.

Saturday, Oct. 12

Accio cocktails! Let out your inner wizard with this enchanting pub crawl. Attendees will receive their very own wand before heading to each location for photo opportunities and strange brews. Stops include The Gator Club, Smokin' Joes and Lemon Tree Kitchen, which will all have special themed concoctions available. Wear your finest wizard look for a chance to win the costume contest. Tickets start at $22.50 and can be found here.

Saturday, Oct, 12

Big Top Brewery will provide seasonal fun for the whole family at this spooky festival. Entertainment includes live music from Triggerfish, a free trick-or-treat for the kiddos and a pet costume contest. Food trucks will be on site and a special beer, Oktoberfest Marzen, will be released.

Saturday, Oct 12

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Whole Foods Market on University Parkway will host a variety of local food and beverage suppliers. Sample products, learn where they came from and get to know the people behind the brand. Don't miss a special appearance by the 221 B.C. Kombucha Bus. While supplies last.

Sunday, Oct. 13

Mattison's is hosting its inaugural Second Sunday Jazz Brunch. Dine alfresco with the melodic sounds of the Dick Cunico Band. The brunch menu includes smoked corned beef hash, stuffed French toast and a build-your-own Bloody Mary bar. For reservations, call (941) 896-9660.