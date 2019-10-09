  1. News & City Life
Arts and Cultural Alliance Announces Two New Hires

Michele Des Verney Redwine has been named Director of New Initiatives and Ria Cooper has been named Director of Education.

By Staff 10/9/2019 at 12:32pm

Michele Redwine

Image: Barbara Banks

The Arts and Cultural Alliance of Sarasota County has recently added two new employees to the staff: Michele Des Verney Redwine and Ria Cooper. Redwine, a longtime nonprofit executive and artist, has been named the Director of New Initiatives, a newly created position that will allow the Alliance to respond to the needs of Sarasota County's ever-changing arts and culture landscape. Cooper has been named Director of Education and will continue the Alliance's commitment to creating a collaborative arts education environment in Sarasota County that ensures that all members of the community have access to the arts. She previously worked as the community engagement specialist for Asolo Repertory Theatre.

