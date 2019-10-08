  1. Home & Real Estate
The Beach Club at Anna Maria Sells for $3.7 Million

The buyer was Jacaranda Partners, LLC.

By Staff 10/8/2019 at 3:37pm

The Beach Club at Anna Maria

Image: Courtesy Photo

Mike Migone, CCIM, of SVN Commercial Advisory Group, recently coordinated the sale of  the 20,996-square-foot, 14-unit Beach Club at Anna Maria in Bradenton Beach. Raps Development, LLC, was the seller. The buyer was Jacaranda Partners, LLC. The purchase price was $3.7 million. Jacaranda Properties, LLC, plans to keep the property as-is and increase revenue through capital improvements and marketing.

