The Beach Club at Anna Maria Sells for $3.7 Million

The Beach Club at Anna Maria Image: Courtesy Photo

Mike Migone, CCIM, of SVN Commercial Advisory Group, recently coordinated the sale of the 20,996-square-foot, 14-unit Beach Club at Anna Maria in Bradenton Beach. Raps Development, LLC, was the seller. The buyer was Jacaranda Partners, LLC. The purchase price was $3.7 million. Jacaranda Properties, LLC, plans to keep the property as-is and increase revenue through capital improvements and marketing.