  1. Arts & Entertainment
  2. Music

Young Folks

Sarasota Creatrix Launches New Arts and Music Event

Artist and musician Dana Laag wants to foster a creative community for young people.

By Sarafina Murphy-Gibson 10/8/2019 at 9:45am

Dana Laag and Alex Alfonso in their band, The Pretty Dirties

Image: Courtesy Photo

Dana Laag lives her life immersed in the arts. A talented painter who specializes in figurative art, Laag is also an accomplished vocalist with operatic training. She's played the clarinet and bass guitar, performed in musical theater, sang in choirs and competed vocally on a national level. These days, she primarily performs as the frontwoman for a pair of bands, The Pretty Dirties and Dream Thing, both of which will perform at Slice, a free arts and music event she is organizing from 6 to 11 p.m. this Saturday, Oct. 12.

Laag and her partner, Alex Alfonso, who plays guitar, enjoy creating music together. The catalyst to start forming official bands came when they received an invitation to play Porchfest, a grassroots community music festival. They were impressed by the enthusiasm their performance generated. "It was exciting to see young people up and dancing," Laag says. With both The Pretty Dirties and the more experimental Dream Thing, the pair hopes to create more opportunities to bring young folks together.

The cover of the Pretty Dirties album Red Mirror

Image: Courtesy Photo

The Pretty Dirties are rounded out by Ryan O'Neill on bass and Tim Maryon on drums. Laag describes the band's sound as "thrashy weirdness," with influences ranging from Lou Reed and Iggy Pop to The Beatles. The band has played for crowds at events like Ringling Underground and the Harvey Milk Festival. Dream Thing, meanwhile, is made up of Laag, Alfonso, Joshua Brining, Jay Moreno and Jourdan Betsch. Their sound is a combination of psych-rock, surf and garage rock.

She wants to make Slice into an ongoing, quarterly event. Set in an artist's studio at 1663 11th St., Sarasota, the inaugural party will feature a performance by Glaze, in addition to sets from Laag's two bands. The event will also include film projections, live poetry writing and 15 artistic vendors. Laag hopes to help build "a self-fulfilling cycle of creative community" for Sarasota's younger crowds. All ages are welcome.

Learn more about Slice here.

Filed under
arts, entertainment, arts and entertainment, community, music
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

It's edible gourd season, people

Three Delectable Pumpkin Treats (And One Recipe for Tasty Pumpkin Napoleons)

09/23/2019 By Judi Gallagher

Restaurant Review

Even After a Major Overhaul, Mar Vista Retains Its Old Florida Bona Fides

09/03/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Snacks back

Bradenton Farmers' Market Returns Saturday

10/03/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Restaurant Review

Bridges Restaurant Marries Old World and New World Food

10/02/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Weekly Planner

A Rum Festival, a Pumpkin Party and More of This Week's Best Food and Drink Events

10/02/2019 By Sarafina Murphy-Gibson

Trick and Treat

Ritz-Carlton Pastry Chef Lyndsy McDonald Goes Gory for Halloween

10/01/2019 By Olivia Letts

Arts & Entertainment

Limelight

A Taste of Downtown September 2019

09/23/2019 Photography by Lori Sax

Book club

What We're Reading: Five Top Book Picks From Our Office

08/05/2019 By Hanna Powers

Dressing It Up

Sarasota Opera Acquires Major Opera Costume Collection

10/08/2019 Photography by Kay Kipling

Events

Journalist Bob Woodward to Speak at Sarasota Library Foundation Luncheon

10/08/2019 By Staff

Young Folks

Sarasota Creatrix Launches New Arts and Music Event

10/08/2019 By Sarafina Murphy-Gibson

Limelight

Sarasota-Manatee Originals Set the Bar

10/07/2019 Photography by Lori Sax

Fashion & Shopping

Hello, Beautiful

Two Locals Launch a Clean Skincare Line That’s Sure to Gain a Cult Following

09/23/2019 By Heather Dunhill

Mobile Menswear

New Men's Suit Truck Brings Custom Couture to Your Doorstep

09/17/2019 By Sarafina Murphy-Gibson

Openings

The Farmhouse Donuts and Decor Opens Sarasota Location

09/30/2019 By Staff

Openings

Marshalls Will Open in Venice

09/18/2019 By Staff

Dry In Style

Sarasota Woman Launches New Kitchen Product Line

09/17/2019 By Olivia Epstein

Inspo on the go

What's in His Bag: Ringling College Instructor George Cwirko-Godycki

09/13/2019 By Sarafina Murphy-Gibson

Home & Real Estate

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: A $7.9 Million Casey Key Showplace

09/20/2019 By Robert Plunket

What Your Money Can Buy

What $280,000 Will Buy in Lakewood Ranch

09/01/2019 By Ilene Denton

Commercial Real Estate

The Beach Club at Anna Maria Sells for $3.7 Million

10/08/2019 By Staff

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: John Ringling's Beach House

10/04/2019 By Robert Plunket

Architecture

Apex-Studio Suarez Rebrands as Suarez Architecture

10/03/2019 By Staff

Commercial Real Estate

Former South Trail PPG Paints Building Sells

10/03/2019 By Staff

News & City Life

Lost World

Remnants of Ancient Civilizations Are Still Around Us, But They’re Vanishing Fast

05/30/2019 By Brad Edmonson

Only in Sarasota

Only in Sarasota: Unconditional Surrender

05/30/2019 Illustrations by John Pirman

Philanthropy

Habitat for Humanity Sarasota Announces Critical Home Repair Program

10/08/2019 By Staff

Tiger Bay

November Tiger Bay Luncheon Will Focus on Women in Politics

10/08/2019 By Staff

Education

DeSantis Proposes Increase in Florida Teachers' Starting Salaries

10/07/2019 By Staff

Fast Track

Education Foundation of Sarasota County Elects New Board Members

10/07/2019 By Staff

Travel & Outdoors

Grand Getaways

Grand Florida Hotels

05/27/2019

And They're Off!

Free One-Mile Beach Runs Begin This Month

05/30/2019 By Ilene Denton

Climb aboard

New Treehouse-Themed Playground at Pioneer Park Unveiled

10/02/2019 By Olivia Epstein

Travel

SRQ Airport Sets All-Time Passenger Record for July

08/16/2019 By Staff

Travel

Allegiant Adds Service to Eight New Cities From Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport

08/13/2019 By Staff

Im-peck-able

Nine Ways to 'Birdscape' Your Yard

08/07/2019 By Hanna Powers

Health & Fitness

Fearless Fitness

We Tried It: Yoga With Tigers

05/29/2019 By Olivia Letts

Infectious Diseases

Sarasota County Residents and Visitors Urged to Get Vaccinated Against Measles

06/03/2019 Photography by Staff

Philanthropy

Lakewood Ranch Medical Center Commits $316,000 to Brain Health Initiative

10/08/2019 By Staff

Treating the Uninsured

Manatee County's Remote Area Medical Clinic Treats Patients Facing Health Disasters

10/07/2019 By Ilene Denton

Fast Track

Gastroenterologist Joins Lakewood Ranch Practice

10/04/2019 By Staff

Health

Melissa Gilbert to Headline Tidewell Hospice Luncheon

10/03/2019 By Staff

Weddings

Together Fur-ever

Bow Wow Vows: Six Local Couples Tie the Knot Alongside Their Pets

08/01/2019

To Have and To Cold

Cool Ideas For Your Hot Summer Wedding

07/18/2019 By Hanna Powers

Bubble Bus

The Wandering Whale Offers a Boutique Bar Experience on Wheels

06/10/2019 By Hanna Powers

Romantic Vows

While Some Entrepreneurs Struggle to Find Their Niche, Elizabeth Turk Just Followed Her Heart

02/13/2019 By Pam Daniel

Weddings

Sarasota Ranked No. 1 Affordable Honeymoon Destination

01/31/2019 By Staff

First Look

First Look: Camilyn Beth Bridal Collection

11/09/2018 By Heather Saba

1255 N. Gulfstream Avenue, Suite 101, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Health & Fitness
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Best of Sarasota
  • The Magazine
  • Newsletters
  • Subscribe