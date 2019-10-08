Lakewood Ranch Medical Center Commits $316,000 to Brain Health Initiative

Lakewood Ranch Medical Center (LWRMC) presented a $316,000 gift to the Brain Health Initiative on Tuesday, October 8. The Brain Health Initiative was formed by The Academy for Brain Health and Performance in partnership with Massachusetts General Hospital, a Harvard Medical School teaching hospital. Together with Lakewood Ranch, the goal is to create a multi-disciplinary community of scientists and clinicians who will work with residents of the Lakewood Ranch community to uncover the factors that affect brain health and performance, as well as discern, develop, and implement interventions aimed at optimizing brain health throughout the lifespan.