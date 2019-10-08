Journalist Bob Woodward to Speak at Sarasota Library Foundation Luncheon

Bob Woodward Image: Lisa Berg

Award-winning journalist and author Bob Woodward will be the guest speaker at the Library Foundation for Sarasota County's eighth annual Author Luncheon on February 10, 2020, at the Sarasota Municipal Auditorium. Woodward has been associate editor at The Washington Post since 1971. He has shared in two Pulitzer prizes: first in 1973 for coverage of the Watergate scandal with Carl Bernstein, and second in 2003 as the lead reporter for coverage of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. He has also authored 19 books; his latest, Fear: Trump in the White House, became a No. 1 international best-seller, selling over 1.1 million copies in its first week—breaking the 94-year-old first-week sales record for its publisher Simon & Schuster—and sold nearly 2 million copies in hardback, eBook, and audio in its first four months.