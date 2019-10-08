Habitat for Humanity Sarasota Announces Critical Home Repair Program

Habitat for Humanity Sarasota and Roofing by Curry have expanded their partnership to serve income-eligible families in Sarasota that own and occupy their home and are in critical need of replacing their roofs. Roofing by Curry’s annual commitment to Habitat Sarasota’s Critical Home Repair program includes all labor and materials necessary to replace eight roofs; the program was started by Habitat Sarasota to help income-eligible homeowners in Sarasota County remain in their homes by eliminating health and safety issues, remove barriers for disabilities and enable seniors to age in-place. Habitat Sarasota is now accepting applications for roof repairs through its website. Over the past five years, Roofing by Curry has sponsored 10 roofs for Habitat Sarasota’s homeownership program with an ongoing commitment of two per year.

Based on funding availability, Habitat Sarasota is also accepting applications for heating and cooling systems, plumbing and septic systems and replacing water heaters. Applicants must meet the income requirements and qualifications for the program.