Next Council of Neighborhood Associations Meeting Will Take Place Oct. 11

The Friday, Oct. 11, meeting of the Sarasota County Council of Neighborhood Associations (CONA) will focus on climate change and sea level rise. The council will welcome Lee Hayes Byron, the director of the Sarasota County-University of Florida/IFAS extension and sustainability; Stevie Freeman-Montes, the sustainability manager for the city of Sarasota; and Darcy Young, the director of planning and communications for the Sarasota Bay Estuary Program. The trio, along with a panel of municipal representatives, will discuss current planning by local government regarding adaptation to sea level and climate change. Attendees are invited to bring questions to submit for the discussion, which will follow a half-hour networking opportunity and brief neighborhood updates. The meeting will take place at 2070 Waldemere St., Sarasota; for more information, click here.