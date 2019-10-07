Education Foundation of Sarasota County Elects New Board Members

The Education Foundation of Sarasota County (EFSC) announced the addition of eight new members to its board of directors. Robert C. Blattberg, Jeremy Hammond-Chambers, Brock H. Leach and Kara Saunders are new community members elected to serve three-year terms. Teacher representatives elected to serve on the board are Shane C. Swezey, teacher at Oak Park School and the 2019 Sarasota County Teacher of the Year, and Es Swihart, teacher at Riverview High School and the 2018 Sarasota County Teacher of the Year. Student representatives elected to one-year terms are Kate Rumisek, senior at North Port High School, and Campbell Shaw, senior at Sarasota High School. The EFSC foundation board officers include Britt Riner, chair; Lisl Liang, vice-chair; Linda Jellison, secretary; and Juan C. Villaveces, treasurer. Additional board members include Asim Chauhan, Nancy R. Harris and Kent Hayes. Jennifer Vigne is the EFSC president.