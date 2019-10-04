Gastroenterologist Joins Lakewood Ranch Practice

Dr. Avantika Mishra Image: Courtesy Photo

Florida Digestive Health Specialists has welcomed Dr. Avantika Mishra, a board-certified gastroenterologist, to its specialty network. Mishra graduated from Johns Hopkins University with honors and received her medical degree from Rutgers Medical School. She then completed her internal medicine training at Georgetown University. She subsequently finished her sub-specialty training in gastroenterology and hepatology at Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School in New Jersey, where she served as chief fellow in her final year. Mishra’s practice includes general gastroenterology with a special interest in cancer prevention, esophageal and reflux disorders, liver diseases, inflammatory bowel disease and women's health. She will be seeing patients in Lakewood Ranch and Sarasota.