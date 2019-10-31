Williams Parker Adds Tax Attorney

Christina Strasser Image: Courtesy Photo

Williams Parker hass added attorney Christina J. Strasser to the firm’s corporate department. Strasser focuses her practice on corporate and tax law. Prior to joining the firm, she served as a law clerk to Judge Mark V. Holmes of the United States Tax Court. She obtained an LL.M. in Taxation from the University of Florida College of Law, a J.D. from Florida State University College of Law, and a B.A. from the University of Florida, all with cum laude honors.