Perfect Party: Two Activists, a Comedian, a Musician and a CEO

Gerardo Velez Image: Rob Jones

Gerardo Velez

Headlining this month’s Giving Hunger the Blues, which celebrates Woodstock’s 50th anniversary, the Sarasota percussionist closed out the 1969 festival playing congas for Jimi Hendrix’s acid-fueled two-hour set. Is he experienced or what?

Sebastian Maniscalco Image: Rob Jones

Sebastian Maniscalco

Jerry Seinfeld’s favorite comedian, the hyper-animated stand-up star and actor (The Irishman) brings his “You Bother Me” tour to Van Wezel—where we predict he’ll get lots of new material.

A.J. Lafley Image: Rob Jones

A.G. Lafley

In a rare moment of Kumbaya in our combative city, commissioners, with wide support, voted The Bay could continue with plans for Phase One of creating a downtown waterfront park. CEO Lafley’s next assignment: Mideast peace.

Terrill Salem Image: Rob Jones

Terrill Salem

The Sarasota fireman’s video showing how he’s instructed his 18-year-old son to behave—and survive—during a police stop has racked up 2.5 million-plus views, showing it’s as necessary as it is depressing.

Becky Ayech Image: Rob Jones

Becky Ayech

While developers salivate over East Sarasota, the Old Miakka activist wants to amend the comp plan to preserve its rural character. Our bet’s on the feisty pioneer woman, who can slaughter hogs, install toilets and outflank high-paid opponents.