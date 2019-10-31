New Libby's in Lakewood Ranch Opens Today

The roasted half chicken at Sarasota Libby's Neighborhood Brasserie Image: Tim Robison

We recently named the revamped Libby's in Sarasota to our list of the area's 50 best restaurants, probably because the food is very good. Starting today, you've got a second location to visit. Libby's Neighborhood Brasserie in Lakewood Ranch will open at 3 p.m.

The restaurant, located at at 8445 Lorraine Road, Lakewood Ranch, will ape the menu and ambiance of the Sarasota location and seat 189 between its indoor and outdoor spaces. During its first week, the restaurant will be open for dinner only, starting at 3 p.m. Beginning Thursday, Nov. 7, the new Libby's will also be open for lunch, with regular hours of 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.