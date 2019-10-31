  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Food News & Events

Eastward bound

New Libby's in Lakewood Ranch Opens Today

The new eatery will ape the menu and ambiance of the Sarasota location and seat 189 between its indoor and outdoor spaces.

By Cooper Levey-Baker 10/31/2019 at 9:27am

The roasted half chicken at Sarasota Libby's Neighborhood Brasserie

Image: Tim Robison

We recently named the revamped Libby's in Sarasota to our list of the area's 50 best restaurants, probably because the food is very good. Starting today, you've got a second location to visit. Libby's Neighborhood Brasserie in Lakewood Ranch will open at 3 p.m.

The restaurant, located at at 8445 Lorraine Road, Lakewood Ranch, will ape the menu and ambiance of the Sarasota location and seat 189 between its indoor and outdoor spaces. During its first week, the restaurant will be open for dinner only, starting at 3 p.m. Beginning Thursday, Nov. 7, the new Libby's will also be open for lunch, with regular hours of 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Filed under
restaurant openings, restaurant news, lakewood ranch, Libby's
Show Comments
In this Article

Editor’s Pick

Libby's Neighborhood Brasserie

$$ French, New American Multiple Locations

Libby’s Neighborhood Brasseries offers rich, satisfying food in a stylish, approachable space.

Eat & Drink

It's edible gourd season, people

Three Delectable Pumpkin Treats (And One Recipe for Tasty Pumpkin Napoleons)

09/23/2019 By Judi Gallagher

Restaurant Review

Even After a Major Overhaul, Mar Vista Retains Its Old Florida Bona Fides

09/03/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Sip, baby, sip

Forks & Corks Tickets Go on Sale Monday

9:49am By Cooper Levey-Baker

Eastward bound

New Libby's in Lakewood Ranch Opens Today

9:27am By Cooper Levey-Baker

Restaurant Review

The Reborn Libby's Improves on the Original

10/30/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Weekly Planner

A Coffee Shop Hangout, an Italian Wine Dinner and More of This Week's Best Food and Drink Events

10/30/2019 By Sarafina Murphy-Gibson

Arts & Entertainment

Limelight

A Taste of Downtown September 2019

09/23/2019 Photography by Lori Sax

Book club

What We're Reading: Five Top Book Picks From Our Office

08/05/2019 By Hanna Powers

The man with the baton

Five Takeaways From a Talk With Acclaimed Conductor Gerard Schwarz

12:11pm By Olivia Epstein

Review

FSU/Asolo Conservatory Finds Relevance in Greek Classic Antigone

10:43am By Kay Kipling

Weekend Planner

Your Top 8 Things to Do: Oct. 31-Nov. 6

9:50am By Ilene Denton

A Really Big Sand Box

Sand Sculptor Karen Fralich Returns to This Year's Siesta Key Crystal Classic

10/30/2019 By Kay Kipling

Fashion & Shopping

Hello, Beautiful

Two Locals Launch a Clean Skincare Line That’s Sure to Gain a Cult Following

09/23/2019 By Heather Dunhill

Mobile Menswear

New Men's Suit Truck Brings Custom Couture to Your Doorstep

09/17/2019 By Sarafina Murphy-Gibson

Shoe Obsession

Four Fab Pairs of Heels for Fall

10/30/2019 By Megan McDonald

Make it sew

What's in Her Bag: Canned Ham Vintage's Cheri McNulty

10/29/2019 By Sarafina Murphy-Gibson

Time Machine

A New Skincare Clinic Offers High-Tech Treatments

10/28/2019 By Heather Dunhill

Openings

Greiner's Fine Men's Clothing Opens on Palm Avenue

10/11/2019 By Staff

Home & Real Estate

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: A $7.9 Million Casey Key Showplace

09/20/2019 By Robert Plunket

What Your Money Can Buy

What $280,000 Will Buy in Lakewood Ranch

09/01/2019 By Ilene Denton

Mod Moment

SarasotaMOD Weekend Celebrates 'Sarasota in the Sixties'

10/30/2019 By Ilene Denton

Atomic Mod

Home Tour: A ’60s Southgate Ranch Meets the 21st Century

10/30/2019 Photography by Ilene Denton

Real Estate

Realtors Affiliate With Local Firms

10/30/2019 By Staff

Top Sales

One Day, Two Mega Sales on Anna Maria Island

10/30/2019 By Ilene Denton

News & City Life

Lost World

Remnants of Ancient Civilizations Are Still Around Us, But They’re Vanishing Fast

05/30/2019 By Brad Edmonson

Only in Sarasota

Only in Sarasota: Unconditional Surrender

05/30/2019 Illustrations by John Pirman

Grants

Selah Freedom Receives $750,000 Grant from Department of Justice

4:50pm By Staff

Literacy

Reading Initiative in Sarasota Outperforms National Average for Third Year

4:42pm By Staff

Fast Track

Williams Parker Adds Tax Attorney

4:31pm By Staff

Mr. Chatterbox

Mr. Chatterbox Test Drives a Tesla and Sees the Future

12:27pm By Robert Plunket

Travel & Outdoors

Grand Getaways

Grand Florida Hotels

05/27/2019

The Jet Set

Private Air Travel Is Up, Up, Up in Sarasota

08/01/2019 By Stacey Altherr Photography by Everett Dennison

Travel

United Airlines Begins Washington-Dulles Flights from Sarasota

10/25/2019 By Staff

Travel

Travel Specialist Named to Travel + Leisure's 'A-List'

10/10/2019 By Staff

Climb aboard

New Treehouse-Themed Playground at Pioneer Park Unveiled

10/02/2019 By Olivia Epstein

Travel

SRQ Airport Sets All-Time Passenger Record for July

08/16/2019 By Staff

Health & Fitness

Fearless Fitness

We Tried It: Yoga With Tigers

05/29/2019 By Olivia Letts

Infectious Diseases

Sarasota County Residents and Visitors Urged to Get Vaccinated Against Measles

06/03/2019 Photography by Staff

Healthcare

New Medicare Nursing Home Ratings Released

10/29/2019 By Hannah Wallace

Sound Wave

Restaurants are Getting Louder. Not Everyone Loves the Trend

10/29/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Health News

Sarasota Memorial Hospital Honors Physicians, Installs New Staff Leaders

10/28/2019 By Staff

Health Report

New Robot Aids in Knee Replacements

10/25/2019 By Hannah Wallace

Weddings

Together Fur-ever

Bow Wow Vows: Six Local Couples Tie the Knot Alongside Their Pets

08/01/2019

To Have and To Cold

Cool Ideas For Your Hot Summer Wedding

07/18/2019 By Hanna Powers

Bubble Bus

The Wandering Whale Offers a Boutique Bar Experience on Wheels

06/10/2019 By Hanna Powers

Romantic Vows

While Some Entrepreneurs Struggle to Find Their Niche, Elizabeth Turk Just Followed Her Heart

02/13/2019 By Pam Daniel

Weddings

Sarasota Ranked No. 1 Affordable Honeymoon Destination

01/31/2019 By Staff

First Look

First Look: Camilyn Beth Bridal Collection

11/09/2018 By Heather Saba

1255 N. Gulfstream Avenue, Suite 101, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Health & Fitness
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Best of Sarasota
  • The Magazine
  • Newsletters
  • Subscribe