Forks & Corks Tickets Go on Sale Monday

A past Forks & Corks Food & Wine Festival event Image: Courtesy Photo

Let the countdown begin: Tickets for the 2020 Forks & Corks Food & Wine Festival will go on sale at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4, on the website of the Sarasota-Manatee Originals.

Scheduled to take place Jan. 23-27, Forks & Corks will include many of the events you've come to love, with seminars and tastings featuring winemakers from all around the world. The festival climaxes with the Grand Tasting blowout, which takes place Sunday, Jan. 26, in The Ringling's courtyard. To see a complete list of events, plus the wineries that are participating, head over to the Originals' website, bookmark the page and plan to return on Monday evening. Forks & Corks events often sell out, and you won't want to miss out.