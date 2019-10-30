Realtors Affiliate With Local Firms

Realtor Brian Wood has joined Michael Saunders & Company's Main Street office in downtown Sarasota. Wood, formerly of Premier Sotheby's International Realty, works with clients throughout Sarasota and Manatee counties and is also the exclusive agent representing the Forest at Hi Hat Ranch.

Christopher Higgins has affiliated with Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate’s Sarasota Central office. Higgins, formerly of Keller Williams Classic Group Sarasota, brings over 20 years of real estate experience and professionalism.