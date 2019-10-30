New Mexican Eatery in Old Two Senoritas Spot to Open Next Month

Say adios to longtime downtown fixture Two Senoritas and say hola to El Melvin Cocina Mexicana, which will open in the former Two Senoritas space during a grand opening kickoff that takes place from 5 to 10 p.m. Nov. 14-17.

Above the Bar Hospitality Group, the company that manages several popular spots like Summer House, The Cottage and Smokin' Joes, purchased Two Senoritas earlier this year. New owners Matt Hess, Mitch Good and Jeff Good say they want to reimagine the space, while staying true to Mexican cuisine.

The revamped El Melvin will offer an updated ambiance, trendy dishes and live music four to five times a week. Hess and Good look forward to debuting the restaurant's new bright and festive interior, a departure from the previous Tex-Mex vibe. Splashes of bold oranges, turquoises and reds will complement a large wall mural painted by local artist David Lee. The extensive remodel stretches all the way to the kitchen, which features all-new appliances and equipment.

On the menu, guests will find classic Mexican staples with a modern twist. Chef Jonathan Alberto is known for his ceviche and queso fundido, but it's his signature tacos that are garnering attention. Created with locally sourced meat, fish and vegetables, each taco features a sauce made in house. Flavors include jalapeño aioli, a Baja avocado crema and a spicy-sweet hot honey. The restaurant will also boast a full bar, including draft beer and an assortment of craft cocktails built with either tequila or mezcal.

El Melvin's grand opening weekend takes place Nov. 14-17, with reservations available each half-hour from 5 to 10 p.m. To make your reservation, call (717) 725-7476.