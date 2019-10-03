Your Top 6 Things to Do: Oct. 3-9

Oct. 5

Nathan Benderson Park will be aglow with hundreds of candlelit floating lanterns at this inaugural festival. You’re invited to launch a lantern and enjoy food and music, for a fee, or simply watch the lovely sight from one of the park bridges.

Sam Cieri and Mackenzie Lesser-Roy from the ONCE tour company. Image: © Joan Marcus

Oct. 9

The Van Wezel presents the Tony Award-winning Best Musical about a Dublin street musician who makes beautiful music with a young immigrant. If the plot sounds familiar, it’s because it’s based on the popular film of the same name. In the stage version, though, all the actors play musical instruments onstage.

Oct. 6

Head way out east to the community of Old Miakka for a day of live music, a high-stepping performance by the Clogging Clovers, food, kids’ games and more—a fund raiser for the preservation of the 105-year-old Old Miakka Schoolhouse.

CoolToday Park Image: Courtesy CoolToday Park

Oct. 3

The MLB National League East champion Atlanta Braves start their postseason run for the gold Thursday evening, and everybody's invited out to CoolToday Park--their nifty new spring training home in North Port--to watch the entire series on the jumbo screen. Go Braves!

Oct. 8-13

Three of the best emerging female playwrights in the country are featured in this annual playreading festival. The audience gets to vote on a $3,000 honorarium for their fave.

Oct. 4

Performing at this month’s free, family-friendly street party are the funk and soul band, The HeadTones. There will be dancing!