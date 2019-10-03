Neal Signature Homes Unveils Aria

Neal Signature Homes' Catania model. Image: Courtesy Neal Signature Homes

Neal Signature Homes, a division of Neal Communities, will hold a grand opening for its newest luxury development, Aria, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12.

Located at Border Road and Jacaranda Boulevard in Venice, Aria is a 152-acre gated community of Italian-style single-family homes with lake and nature preserve views. Two distinct collections of homes are offered, ranging from two-bedroom, two-bath floor plans to five bedrooms, four baths and a three-car garage. Four model homes will be available for touring at the grand opening.

Community amenities include a residents’ clubhouse with resort pool and spa, fitness center, fire pit and four pickleball courts.