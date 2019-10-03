Lighthouse Vision Loss Education Center to Present ‘Mobility Challenge’

Participants during Lighthouse Vision Loss Education Center's 2018 White Cane Walk in Sarasota. Image: Courtesy Photo

Lighthouse Vision Loss Education Center, a nonprofit organization that provides no-cost rehabilitation training and education to the blind and visually impaired in our region, will celebrate the annual White Cane Awareness Day with a new event on Oct. 19. The “Mobility Challenge Without Sight” offers teams of participants the opportunity to test their navigation skills in downtown Sarasota while experiencing simulated vision impairment. The event begins at Selby Library and runs from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. At check-in, participants will receive a designated route with instructions. Small groups will follow one of several routes and also participate in stand-alone challenges at select merchants and locations. These activities will illustrate not only what life is like without sight, but also demonstrate how to overcome vision challenges. Comfortable attire and shoes are recommended; the walk will take approximately 1-1/2 hours, with routes of approximately half a mile. Snacks and drinks will be provided courtesy of Publix and Tropicana. There is no fee to participate but donations are welcome. Online registration and information are available here.