Bradenton Farmers' Market Returns Saturday

It's a big week for lovers of fresh produce. A new farmers' market at the Atlanta Braves' spring training facility kicked off Wednesday, and Wednesday also saw the return of Sarasota's popular Phillippi Farmhouse Market. The good times roll on this Saturday, when the Bradenton Farmers' Market returns after being dormant all summer long.

The market sets up along Old Main Street in downtown Bradenton from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday from October through May. We love grabbing greens, peas and okra from Sheppard Farms; coffee beans from Banyan Coffee; jams and pickles from Sunshine Canning; and whatever else strikes our fancy. It's a great way to kick off your weekend.