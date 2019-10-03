Student Poets Will Be in Residence at Art Ovation Next Week

Stroll through the lobby of Sarasota's Art Ovation Hotel next week and you just might walk out with a custom poem typed out on the fly. As part of an initiative led by educator Joanna Fox, creative writing students from Booker Middle School are going to be in residence at the hotel from 4 to 7 p.m. every day from Monday, Oct. 7, to Sunday, Oct. 13.

During those hours, students will type out spontaneous poems for you that are inspired by words you pluck from a jar. This isn't the first time the students have set up in the hotel. When my wife and I dropped by the last time they did it, in March, the talented poets whipped up verse using the words "plucky," "sugar" and "portrait." What will spark your personal masterpiece? You won't know until you stick your hand in the jar.

The Booker Middle School project takes place from 4 to 7 p.m. daily from Monday, Oct. 7, to Sunday, Oct. 13, at Art Ovation Hotel, 1255 N. Palm Ave., Sarasota.