Team Member From Goodwill's Veterans' Program Honored

Roger McGuire, Jeremiah Robinson and Janine Morris Image: Courtesy Photo

Jeremiah Robinson, a career development facilitator with Goodwill Manasota's Veterans Services Program, was recently honored with the "Hero of the Month" award by Janine Morris, realtor associate with Fine Properties, and Roger McGuire, branch manager with Success Mortgage Partners, Inc. Robinson, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran who has worked for Goodwill since August 2018, was recognized for his service on behalf of veterans. Morris and McGuire present the award each month to recognize local heroes who go above and beyond to help others. A volunteer nominated Robinson for the honor.

At Goodwill Manasota, Robinson is responsible for client intake, referral to service providers, and case management. He also helps with community outreach to other local veterans’ organizations and assists with updating the Goodwill Manasota Veterans Resource Guide. Robinson, who was homeless for a time and still struggles with PTSD, says his challenges motivate him to fight harder to help others.