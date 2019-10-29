Arts and Cultural Alliance of Sarasota County Will Offer Arts Leadership Academy

Previous participants in the Arts Leadership Academy. Image: Courtesy Photo

The Arts and Cultural Alliance of Sarasota County will once again offer its Arts Leadership Academy. The program aims to develop emerging local leaders by immersing them in the region's arts and culture. Participants will attend in-depth educational sessions at seven organizations to learn about their operational details and significance in the community. Arts Leadership Academy participants will also attend performances or events at each of the organizations. Participants of the program must commit to seven afternoons between November 2019 and May 2020 for the educational sessions at the organizations. For more information, click here.