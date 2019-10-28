A New Skincare Clinic Offers High-Tech Treatments

Struck with the realization that I had not been for a facial in ages, I panicked—especially as I close in on year No. 49. So, I did the only thing I could think of: I emailed the dermatological genius that is Donna Messenger.

Messenger, who previously worked in New York City, is a 30-plus-year, internationally recognized leader and innovator in the clinical skincare, microdermabrasion, and dermaplaning industries. She's been featured in titles like In Style, Harper’s Bazaar, Marie Claire, New York magazine and Korean Vogue. And she assured me that her new Microjuvenate Skin Care Clinic could address my concerns.

Admittedly, that did not initially assuage my fears. How could her team possibly un-do my neglect?

Well, silly me. Microjuvenate's menu of services includes tried-and-true skincare approaches; however, they also have access to game-changing, next-generation technology for safe and effective rejuvenation. And all are non-surgical.

Jamie Messenger and Donna Messenger of Microjuvenate Skin Care Clinic. Image: Courtesy Photo

I consulted with Messenger's equally capable daughter, Jamie, Microjuvenate's vice-president, clinic director and an aesthetician herself. After listening intently to my concerns, Jamie and her assistant conspired to talk about my skincare needs in what seemed like a high-level industry insider code. All I understood was that I would be walking out with a customized approach to tighten and brighten my skin. Fine by me.

So, here’s what happened over a series of appointments that have me jazzed about the health of my skin and the pros who are managing the future of my skincare:

The Treatments



Sublative Rf (Radiofrequency)

The radiofrequency energy is directed into the skin via a hand-held wand with a tip in the shape of a squared matrix. Post-treatment, new collagen and healthy skin cells are produced. Mild to moderate skin wrinkles and superficial imperfections in tone and texture are reduced. The protocol for Sublative Rf is three treatments, four to six weeks apart, but it all depends on your skin’s condition and what the team devises for you.

Microneedling and PRP (a.k.a. the "Vampire Facial")

Microneeding is a dermaroller with tiny needles that prick the skin to allow platelet rich plasma (the PRP) to absorb quickly and efficiently. By the way, PRP is processed from your own blood and contains a high concentration of platelets, along with seven of your own personal growth hormones for healthy rejuvenation; it's sometimes called the "vampire facial." And because it's your blood, there’s virtually no risk of an allergic reaction or rejection. These treatments are as recommended.

Sublime

A skin-contouring treatment that combines bi-polar radiofrequency and light energies to heat the skin's tissue, which stimulates collagen production within the treatment area. The promise: improved facial contours and a reduction of fine wrinkles, making your skin smoother. There is no downtime. These treatments are also as recommended.

Sublative Rf at Microjuvenate Skin Care Clinic. Image: Courtesy Photo

The Experience

A numbing agent was applied before each of the above treatments; however, Sublative Rf and Sublime are still a medium-to-yikes prickly process depending on the wand's intensity level, chosen by Jamie. The stronger the intensity, the better the results, so buckle up if you’re like me and decide to just go for it.

In appointment No. 1, the Sublative Rf was first for me, followed by the microneedling and PRP. I was definitely tapping my feet and singing my go-to distraction song in my head by the end.

Afterward, I headed home with a redness akin to a sunburn from my 20s—the kind where I had one too many wine coolers and fell asleep in the sun...on a boat. Sizzle, sizzle.

The Downtime

A Sublative Rf treatment heals quicker if you pair it with the microneedling and PRP. I was healing and out-and-about, but not event-ready, in three to four days. You must stay out of the sun for seven days. By the way, I highly recommend scheduling a dermaplaning appointment one-week post-procedure. This will slough off dead skin cells, which will make your skin even smoother and more luminous.

For Sublime, you will be runway ready after this treatment; no downtime. I am sure the Microjuvenate team would give you the go-ahead for a night out the same day, but I prefer to let all the goodness seep in overnight. I mean, why put makeup over newly refreshed skin if you don’t have to?

Microjuvenate Skin Care Clinic team. Image: Courtesy Photo

The Results

Hand to heart, I would sign up for this treatment one hundred times more regardless of the prickly-foot-tapping-sunburn-sizzle-procedure. Because the results are spectacular. I swear that my 30-year-old neck reappeared just hours after my appointment. Not kidding. No exaggeration.

Ready for this? Jamie promised that the improved skin tone, texture, and firmness would continue for up to six months post-treatment—and that the progress would not reverse. What?!? I thought. You have got to be kidding me, lady. How is that possible?

Well, she's like a fairy godmother, because as I write this it's three months later and everything she said has come true. Crazy! I still cannot get my head wrapped around the dramatic results. Now, where are my glass slippers already?

What’s Next?

Jaime told me about a Microjuvenate exclusive, non-surgical procedure called Profound. She swears it is a “one and done” process where 100 percent of patients experienced wrinkle reduction. Microjuvenate is one of only four clinics in the state with this technology, which can be applied from the face to the neck to the thighs to the buttocks. The treatment delivers a precise time and temperature combination to the skin, and it uses your body’s natural healing process to create new elastin, collagen and hyaluronic acid. So for those of you who may not want surgery, this could be for you. I will keep you posted if I go for it.