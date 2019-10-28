  1. Fashion & Shopping
  2. Body & Beauty

Time Machine

A New Skincare Clinic Offers High-Tech Treatments

Our beauty editor gets the inside info.

By Heather Dunhill 10/28/2019 at 11:01am

Image: Shutterstock

Struck with the realization that I had not been for a facial in ages, I panicked—especially as I close in on year No. 49. So, I did the only thing I could think of: I emailed the dermatological genius that is Donna Messenger.

Messenger, who previously worked in New York City, is a 30-plus-year, internationally recognized leader and innovator in the clinical skincare, microdermabrasion, and dermaplaning industries. She's been featured in titles like In Style, Harper’s Bazaar, Marie Claire, New York magazine and Korean Vogue. And she assured me that her new Microjuvenate Skin Care Clinic could address my concerns.

Admittedly, that did not initially assuage my fears. How could her team possibly un-do my neglect?

Well, silly me. Microjuvenate's menu of services includes tried-and-true skincare approaches; however, they also have access to game-changing, next-generation technology for safe and effective rejuvenation. And all are non-surgical.

Jamie Messenger and Donna Messenger of Microjuvenate Skin Care Clinic. 

Image: Courtesy Photo

I consulted with Messenger's equally capable daughter, Jamie, Microjuvenate's vice-president, clinic director and an aesthetician herself. After listening intently to my concerns, Jamie and her assistant conspired to talk about my skincare needs in what seemed like a high-level industry insider code. All I understood was that I would be walking out with a customized approach to tighten and brighten my skin. Fine by me. 

So, here’s what happened over a series of appointments that have me jazzed about the health of my skin and the pros who are managing the future of my skincare:

The Treatments


Sublative Rf (Radiofrequency)

The radiofrequency energy is directed into the skin via a hand-held wand with a tip in the shape of a squared matrix. Post-treatment, new collagen and healthy skin cells are produced. Mild to moderate skin wrinkles and superficial imperfections in tone and texture are reduced. The protocol for Sublative Rf is three treatments, four to six weeks apart, but it all depends on your skin’s condition and what the team devises for you.

Microneedling and PRP (a.k.a. the "Vampire Facial")

Microneeding is a dermaroller with tiny needles that prick the skin to allow platelet rich plasma (the PRP) to absorb quickly and efficiently. By the way, PRP is processed from your own blood and contains a high concentration of platelets, along with seven of your own personal growth hormones for healthy rejuvenation; it's sometimes called the "vampire facial." And because it's your blood, there’s virtually no risk of an allergic reaction or rejection. These treatments are as recommended.

Sublime

A skin-contouring treatment that combines bi-polar radiofrequency and light energies to heat the skin's tissue, which stimulates collagen production within the treatment area. The promise: improved facial contours and a reduction of fine wrinkles, making your skin smoother. There is no downtime. These treatments are also as recommended.

Sublative Rf at Microjuvenate Skin Care Clinic. 

Image: Courtesy Photo

The Experience

A numbing agent was applied before each of the above treatments; however, Sublative Rf and Sublime are still a medium-to-yikes prickly process depending on the wand's intensity level, chosen by Jamie. The stronger the intensity, the better the results, so buckle up if you’re like me and decide to just go for it.

In appointment No. 1, the Sublative Rf was first for me, followed by the microneedling and PRP. I was definitely tapping my feet and singing my go-to distraction song in my head by the end.

Afterward, I headed home with a redness akin to a sunburn from my 20s—the kind where I had one too many wine coolers and fell asleep in the sun...on a boat. Sizzle, sizzle.

The Downtime

A Sublative Rf treatment heals quicker if you pair it with the microneedling and PRP. I was healing and out-and-about, but not event-ready, in three to four days. You must stay out of the sun for seven days. By the way, I highly recommend scheduling a dermaplaning appointment one-week post-procedure. This will slough off dead skin cells, which will make your skin even smoother and more luminous.

For Sublime, you will be runway ready after this treatment; no downtime. I am sure the Microjuvenate team would give you the go-ahead for a night out the same day, but I prefer to let all the goodness seep in overnight. I mean, why put makeup over newly refreshed skin if you don’t have to?

Microjuvenate Skin Care Clinic team. 

Image: Courtesy Photo

The Results

Hand to heart, I would sign up for this treatment one hundred times more regardless of the prickly-foot-tapping-sunburn-sizzle-procedure. Because the results are spectacular. I swear that my 30-year-old neck reappeared just hours after my appointment. Not kidding. No exaggeration. 

Ready for this? Jamie promised that the improved skin tone, texture, and firmness would continue for up to six months post-treatment—and that the progress would not reverse. What?!? I thought. You have got to be kidding me, lady. How is that possible?

Well, she's like a fairy godmother, because as I write this it's three months later and everything she said has come true. Crazy! I still cannot get my head wrapped around the dramatic results. Now, where are my glass slippers already?

What’s Next?

Jaime told me about a Microjuvenate exclusive, non-surgical procedure called Profound. She swears it is a “one and done” process where 100 percent of patients experienced wrinkle reduction. Microjuvenate is one of only four clinics in the state with this technology, which can be applied from the face to the neck to the thighs to the buttocks. The treatment delivers a precise time and temperature combination to the skin, and it uses your body’s natural healing process to create new elastin, collagen and hyaluronic acid. So for those of you who may not want surgery, this could be for you. I will keep you posted if I go for it.

Filed under
skincare
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

It's edible gourd season, people

Three Delectable Pumpkin Treats (And One Recipe for Tasty Pumpkin Napoleons)

09/23/2019 By Judi Gallagher

Restaurant Review

Even After a Major Overhaul, Mar Vista Retains Its Old Florida Bona Fides

09/03/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Sound Wave

Restaurants are Getting Louder. Not Everyone Loves the Trend

2:17pm By Cooper Levey-Baker

It's Showtime!

At Sarasota's Oldest Restaurant, Great Service Matters

1:37pm By Cooper Levey-Baker

Best Restaurants

The Best Restaurants in Sarasota

1:23pm By Cooper Levey-Baker

Au naturale

What Are Biodynamic Wines?

10/28/2019 By Bob McGinn

Arts & Entertainment

Limelight

A Taste of Downtown September 2019

09/23/2019 Photography by Lori Sax

Book club

What We're Reading: Five Top Book Picks From Our Office

08/05/2019 By Hanna Powers

Arts & Culture

Arts and Cultural Alliance of Sarasota County Will Offer Arts Leadership Academy

3:34pm By Staff

Lectures

The Ringling, Newtown Alive! Partner for 'Collecting Recollections' Series

10/28/2019 By Staff

Limelight

Mote Oceanic Evening 2019

10/28/2019 Photography by Lori Sax

Limelight

Selah Rock the Boat 2019

10/28/2019 Photography by Lori Sax

Fashion & Shopping

Hello, Beautiful

Two Locals Launch a Clean Skincare Line That’s Sure to Gain a Cult Following

09/23/2019 By Heather Dunhill

Mobile Menswear

New Men's Suit Truck Brings Custom Couture to Your Doorstep

09/17/2019 By Sarafina Murphy-Gibson

Make it sew

What's in Her Bag: Canned Ham Vintage's Cheri McNulty

9:39am By Sarafina Murphy-Gibson

Time Machine

A New Skincare Clinic Offers High-Tech Treatments

10/28/2019 By Heather Dunhill

Openings

Greiner's Fine Men's Clothing Opens on Palm Avenue

10/11/2019 By Staff

Your Next Signature Scent

The Making of an Original Fragrance: Clean, Modern, Natural

10/10/2019 By Heather Dunhill

Home & Real Estate

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: A $7.9 Million Casey Key Showplace

09/20/2019 By Robert Plunket

What Your Money Can Buy

What $280,000 Will Buy in Lakewood Ranch

09/01/2019 By Ilene Denton

Real Estate

Lakewood Ranch Ranks No. 1 in the Nation for Housing Starts

3:17pm By Staff

Real Estate

Single-Family Home Sales, Median Prices Increase in Sarasota-Manatee

10/23/2019 By Staff

Real Estate

DeMarcay Condo Project Sets Groundbreaking Date

10/18/2019 By Staff

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: A Historic Bradenton Farmhouse

10/17/2019 By Robert Plunket

News & City Life

Lost World

Remnants of Ancient Civilizations Are Still Around Us, But They’re Vanishing Fast

05/30/2019 By Brad Edmonson

Only in Sarasota

Only in Sarasota: Unconditional Surrender

05/30/2019 Illustrations by John Pirman

Fast Track

Team Member From Goodwill's Veterans' Program Honored

3:55pm By Staff

New Hires

Realize Bradenton Names Development Director

3:06pm By Staff

Make it sew

What's in Her Bag: Canned Ham Vintage's Cheri McNulty

9:39am By Sarafina Murphy-Gibson

Philanthropy

Bank of America Partners with Habitat for Humanity on Global Build

10/28/2019 By Staff

Travel & Outdoors

Grand Getaways

Grand Florida Hotels

05/27/2019

The Jet Set

Private Air Travel Is Up, Up, Up in Sarasota

08/01/2019 By Stacey Altherr Photography by Everett Dennison

Travel

United Airlines Begins Washington-Dulles Flights from Sarasota

10/25/2019 By Staff

Travel

Travel Specialist Named to Travel + Leisure's 'A-List'

10/10/2019 By Staff

Climb aboard

New Treehouse-Themed Playground at Pioneer Park Unveiled

10/02/2019 By Olivia Epstein

Travel

SRQ Airport Sets All-Time Passenger Record for July

08/16/2019 By Staff

Health & Fitness

Fearless Fitness

We Tried It: Yoga With Tigers

05/29/2019 By Olivia Letts

Infectious Diseases

Sarasota County Residents and Visitors Urged to Get Vaccinated Against Measles

06/03/2019 Photography by Staff

Healthcare

New Medicare Nursing Home Ratings Released

2:54pm By Hannah Wallace

Sound Wave

Restaurants are Getting Louder. Not Everyone Loves the Trend

2:17pm By Cooper Levey-Baker

Health News

Sarasota Memorial Hospital Honors Physicians, Installs New Staff Leaders

10/28/2019 By Staff

Health Report

New Robot Aids in Knee Replacements

10/25/2019 By Hannah Wallace

Weddings

Together Fur-ever

Bow Wow Vows: Six Local Couples Tie the Knot Alongside Their Pets

08/01/2019

To Have and To Cold

Cool Ideas For Your Hot Summer Wedding

07/18/2019 By Hanna Powers

Bubble Bus

The Wandering Whale Offers a Boutique Bar Experience on Wheels

06/10/2019 By Hanna Powers

Romantic Vows

While Some Entrepreneurs Struggle to Find Their Niche, Elizabeth Turk Just Followed Her Heart

02/13/2019 By Pam Daniel

Weddings

Sarasota Ranked No. 1 Affordable Honeymoon Destination

01/31/2019 By Staff

First Look

First Look: Camilyn Beth Bridal Collection

11/09/2018 By Heather Saba

1255 N. Gulfstream Avenue, Suite 101, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Health & Fitness
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Best of Sarasota
  • The Magazine
  • Newsletters
  • Subscribe