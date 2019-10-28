  1. Arts & Entertainment
The Ringling, Newtown Alive! Partner for 'Collecting Recollections' Series

Three local women will recount their coming-of-age experiences in Sarasota during Jim Crow segregation, their transformation into adulthood and their participation in the Civil Rights movement.

By Staff 10/28/2019 at 2:53pm

Newtown Alive!'s Vickie Oldham

Image: SRQ Headshots

The Ringling has partnered with Newtown Alive! on a fall "Collecting Recollections" series, which captures the oral histories of important change-makers and community leaders in front of a live audience.  This season will allow audiences to hear from three women, each of whom will recount their coming-of-age experiences in Sarasota during Jim Crow segregation, their transformation into adulthood and their participation in the Civil Rights movement. The series kicks off on Oct. 29 with Odessa Butler, a pioneer of the beach integration wade-ins in Sarasota; followed by lifelong Sarasota resident and activist Sheila Sanders on Nov. 12; and Sheila Atkins, whose parents were a cook and a butler, respectively, in the Caples Mansion while she was growing up, and who is the wife of former Sarasota mayor Fredd Atkins. All three women will share their stories in conversation with Vickie Oldham, founder and director of Newtown Alive! Each program will be recorded and accessioned into The Ringling archives; for more information and tickets, click here

