United Airlines Begins Washington-Dulles Flights from Sarasota
The airline now offers twice-daily service between SRQ and IAD.
This past Sunday, Oct. 27, United Airlines celebrated the arrival of its first official flight from Washington-Dulles (IAD) to Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport. The airline now offers twice-daily service between SRQ and IAD, with flight times optimized to operate into the peak international departure/arrival bank at IAD. Passengers fly on an Embraer 175 jet aircraft. For more information, click here.