Colleges Partner to Host Job Fair for Veterans

USF Sarasota-Manatee, State College of Florida and CareerSource Suncoast have partnered to host a "Paychecks for Patriots" job fair. This event is designed for veterans; however, it is open for college students and the public to attend. Approximately 50 employers will be in attendance at the event, which will take place at USF Sarasota-Manatee's Selby Auditorium on Nov. 12. For more information and to RSVP, click here.