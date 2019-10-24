  1. Arts & Entertainment
Your Top 6 Things to Do: Oct. 24-30

Season openers at the Sarasota Ballet and FSU/Asolo Conservatory, Wild-O-Ween at Big Cat Habitat and more.

By Ilene Denton 10/24/2019 at 8:00am

Naire Poole in Antigone.

Image: John Revisky

FSU/Asolo Conservatory for Actor Training Presents Antigone

Oct. 29-Nov. 17 

A modern spin on the classic Greek tragedy opens the FSU/Asolo Conservatory for Actor Training season in the FSU Center's intimate Cook Theatre. Tuesday is the “pay what you can” preview night; a minimum of $5 per ticket is required.   

The Sarasota Ballet: Graziano, Retrospective

Oct. 25-27

Three ballets by company choreographer Ricardo Graziano—Shostakovich Suite, En Las Calles de Murcia, and In a State of Weightlessness—are on the program when the renowned ballet troupe opens its 29th season. Five performances at the FSU Center.

Spooktacular at Selby Gardens

Oct. 27

Sunday morning Halloween fun at Selby Gardens, with pumpkin decorating, trick or treating and other family activities. Costumes encouraged.

Wild-O-Ween

Oct. 26-27

Lots of treats in store when Big Cat Habitat and Gulf Coast Sanctuary hosts a kid-friendly Halloween weekend complete with costume and mummy wrapping contests, pony rides, wild animal encounter shows and trick-and-treating throughout the sanctuary.  Want more Halloween fun? Check out our ultimate guide here

22nd Annual Cortez Nautical Flea Market

Oct. 26

A treasure trove of new and used nautical items—fishing equipment, power boat equipment, diving gear and more—is up for grabs at the Florida Maritime Museum’s annual fund raiser. Be sure to figure in time to have lunch on the dock at the Star Fish Company.

Noche Latina

Oct. 27

A fund raiser for UnidosNow, this festive evening takes place on the new rooftop party space at Westcoast Black Theatre, with Latin food from area restaurants and live music by popular Cuban guitarist Renesito Avich

