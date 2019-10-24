Learn How to Use the City's New Parking App

Next Wednesday, Oct. 30, Sarasota parking manager Mark Lyons and a representative from ParkMobile will demonstrate how to use the city's new parking app at Bookstore1Sarasota, as well as answer questions about how to use it. In July, the city rolled out two new "parking districts," with forty-three pay stations and 35 traditional pole mount meters. Visitors can pay by credit card, debit card, coins or the ParkMobile app. The Bookstore1Sarasota event will run from 11 a.m.-noon; it is free, but registration is required. Click here to RSVP.