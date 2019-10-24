Barancik Foundation Grant Supports Harvest House Programs

Between May and September of this year, thanks to a $300,000 grant from The Charles & Margery Barancik Foundation, 40 families came to Sarasota's Harvest House to access emergency shelter, transitional housing and Harvest House's Home Again program, the only permanent supportive housing solution of its kind in the county. Harvest House’s contract with the Department of Housing and Urban Development partially funds Home Again for families who meet HUD’s chronically homeless definition.

However, according to a recent ALICE Report from the Michigan Association of United Ways, 40 percent—or 129,056—of all households in Sarasota-Manatee struggle to pay for basic needs like food and housing. Harvest House's Lee Wetherington's Family Village serves 12 families who don't meet the HUD definition of chronically homeless, as well as nine unaccompanied homeless youth ages 18 to 24 in its transitional living program, New Heights. The Barancik Foundation funds reinforce and support these programs.