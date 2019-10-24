F45 Training Opens Lakewood Ranch Location

Australian-based fitness franchise F45 Training has opened a new studio in Lakewood Ranch. It's the company's second F45 location in the Sarasota/Bradenton area; the first opened in downtown Sarasota in January 2018. F45 Training offers members upwards of 36 different functional training programs based on a high intensity interval training (HIIT) style workout. The studio is located at 8405 Honore Ave.; for more information, click here.