All Faiths Food Bank Receives $80,000 in Grants

All Faiths Food Bank recently received $80,000 in grants through Feeding America. The grants came from Walmart's "Fight Hunger Spark Change" grant program in support of general hunger relief in Sarasota and DeSoto counties; Walmart through the SNAP Equitable Access grant in support of SNAP outreach for rural households; IBM through the School Pantry Nudges grant in support of "nudges" at three to five existing school pantries. Nudges are small changes in the way items are displayed at the pantries that help make the healthy choices easier, as well as increase distribution of perishable foods.