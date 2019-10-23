  1. Home & Real Estate
Single-Family Home Sales, Median Prices Increase in Sarasota-Manatee

The average price for single-family homes in Sarasota is $298,000; in Manatee, the median price is $315,000.

By Staff 10/23/2019 at 2:58pm

Image: Shutterstock

The Realtor Association of Sarasota-Manatee reports that in September 2019, closed sales increased in Sarasota and Manatee counties, with single-family homes showing the best year-over-year gains so far this year. The combined number of properties sold in Sarasota and Manatee counties also increased by 17.1 percent from September 2018 to September 2019. In Sarasota County, single-family home sales increased by 25.7 percent, to 689 sales. Single-family sales in Manatee County increased by 15.2 percent, to 538 sales. Single-family home sales also reported the highest year-over-year gains since November of 2016. Prices also continued to rise year-over-year, with the median sale price for single-family homes in Sarasota increasing by 6.4 percent, to $298,000, and by 6.8 percent, to $315,000, in Manatee. For more information and to see the full report, click here

Realtor Association of Sarasota and Manatee
