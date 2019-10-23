Weekly Planner
A Sarasota 'Safari,' a Chili Cook-Off and More of This Week's Best Food and Drink Events
Also on the menu: a wine tasting at Artisan Cheese Company and a food fair that is part of Transition Sarasota's Eat Local Week.
Wine Tasting at Artisan Cheese Company
Thursday, Oct. 24
Head to the Rosemary District for Artisan Cheese Company's inaugural monthly wine tasting. This month's theme is “Intro to Natural Wines,” with the City Beautiful Beverage Co. In addition to featured wines and cheese boards, the shop is launching a new snack menu. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door.
Safari Sarasota: An Interactive Cooking Dinner
Thursday, Oct. 24
Safari Sarasota is three days of events benefitting the All Heart Fund, a fundraising arm of the Good Work Foundation. Join Michael's on East for an interactive cooking experience with chef Anna Ridgewell from the Londolozi Game Reserve and Michael's chef Jamil Pineda as they lead the crowd in preparing four original Cape Malay recipes. Dishes will be paired with top South African wines. Tickets are $250 and can be found here.
Safari Sarasota: Open House Wine Tasting
Saturday, Oct. 26
From 2 to 4 p.m., Michael's Wine Cellar will be hosting a casual walk-about wine tasting featuring over 40 wines and spirits from Cape Winelands. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased in advance here.
Local Vendor Fair at Lucky's Market
Saturday, Oct. 26
Celebrate Eat Local Week at Lucky's Market by learning about local food sustainability efforts and catching some food repurposing demos (think guacamole). In addition to 20 local vendors sampling products and live music, Lucky's will have its staple $2 beers pints and $3 glasses of wine to sip and shop. The event will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Morton's Firehouse Chili Cook-Off
Sunday, Oct. 27
Join Morton's Gourmet Market for its 20th anniversary chili cook-off. Celebrate soup season with a friendly competition to see which of the area's firehouses makes the best chili. Proceeds benefit the Sarasota Fireman's Benevolent Fund. Some like it hot!