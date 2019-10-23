A Sarasota 'Safari,' a Chili Cook-Off and More of This Week's Best Food and Drink Events

Thursday, Oct. 24

Head to the Rosemary District for Artisan Cheese Company's inaugural monthly wine tasting. This month's theme is “Intro to Natural Wines,” with the City Beautiful Beverage Co. In addition to featured wines and cheese boards, the shop is launching a new snack menu. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door.

Safari Sarasota is three days of events benefitting the All Heart Fund, a fundraising arm of the Good Work Foundation. Join Michael's on East for an interactive cooking experience with chef Anna Ridgewell from the Londolozi Game Reserve and Michael's chef Jamil Pineda as they lead the crowd in preparing four original Cape Malay recipes. Dishes will be paired with top South African wines. Tickets are $250 and can be found here.

Saturday, Oct. 26

From 2 to 4 p.m., Michael's Wine Cellar will be hosting a casual walk-about wine tasting featuring over 40 wines and spirits from Cape Winelands. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased in advance here.

Celebrate Eat Local Week at Lucky's Market by learning about local food sustainability efforts and catching some food repurposing demos (think guacamole). In addition to 20 local vendors sampling products and live music, Lucky's will have its staple $2 beers pints and $3 glasses of wine to sip and shop. The event will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 27

Join Morton's Gourmet Market for its 20th anniversary chili cook-off. Celebrate soup season with a friendly competition to see which of the area's firehouses makes the best chili. Proceeds benefit the Sarasota Fireman's Benevolent Fund. Some like it hot!