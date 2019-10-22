Sports
Women’s Sports Museum to Host Preview Party, Share Updates on Phase II
The launch party for the museum’s preview center at University Town Center marks the start of Phase II, which will include securing a permanent location and launching a capital campaign.
The Women’s Sports Museum (WSM) will host a preview center launch party on Nov. 16. The WSM’s mission is to celebrate the achievements of women athletes and inspire girls through the power of sport. During Phase I of its five-year plan, the WSM team focused on raising awareness about the project and its mission, hosting programming to highlight and celebrate women athletes, as well as creating and appearing with a pop-up museum at events across the state. They’ve also supported local student athletes through the creation of a scholarship program. The Nov. 16 launch party for the museum’s preview center at University Town Center marks the start of Phase II, which will include securing a permanent location and launching a capital campaign. Details will be announced during the launch party.