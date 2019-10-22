Women’s Sports Museum to Host Preview Party, Share Updates on Phase II

The Women’s Sports Museum (WSM) will host a preview center launch party on Nov. 16. The WSM’s mission is to celebrate the achievements of women athletes and inspire girls through the power of sport. During Phase I of its five-year plan, the WSM team focused on raising awareness about the project and its mission, hosting programming to highlight and celebrate women athletes, as well as creating and appearing with a pop-up museum at events across the state. They’ve also supported local student athletes through the creation of a scholarship program. The Nov. 16 launch party for the museum’s preview center at University Town Center marks the start of Phase II, which will include securing a permanent location and launching a capital campaign. Details will be announced during the launch party.