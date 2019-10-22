The Ringling’s Chief Registrar Authors Article for Inclusion Handbook

Marian Carpenter Image: Courtesy Photo

An article written by Marian Carpenter, The Ringling's associate director of collections/chief registrar, will be included in both the next edition of American Association for State and Local History's (AASLH) History News Magazine and the NCPH/AASLH Inclusion Historian Handbook. The work, entitled Views From the Field: The Challenges To Being Inclusive In Museum Collections, details Carpenter’s professional experiences in dealing with issues of diversity, equity and inclusion during her 20-year museum career. Carpenter is an AASLH board member and is the former chair of its Diversity and Inclusion Committee. She has more than 20 years of experience in collections management and exhibitions, and holds a bachelor of arts in history and Afro-American studies from Indiana University and a master's in American history with a concentration in African-American history from the University of Cincinnati.