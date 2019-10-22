Lasting Looks of Sarasota Opens Lasting Looks Academy

Mary McAndrews of Lasting Looks of Sarasota Image: Courtesy Photo

Lasting Looks of Sarasota, which offers a variety of specialty skincare and permanent make up services, has announced the opening of Lasting Looks Academy, a specialized advanced education course to provide cosmetic tattoo artists with the training to offer 3-D areola/nipple re-pigmentation to breast cancer survivors. The hands-on training course covers disorders associated with chemotherapy and radiation treatments, and teaches anatomy and physiology of the skin. It will also include scar revision and how to mix colors for various ethnicities to restore the breasts to their natural look. McAndrews has worked closely with the American Cancer Society, Florida Cancer Specialists and Moffitt Cancer Center along with many reconstructive doctors and oncologists; for more information, call (941) 539-7990 or visit lastinglooksofsarasota.com.