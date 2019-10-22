Chris-Craft to Debut New Model at Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show

Chris-Craft's new Launch 31 GT. Image: Courtesy Photo

Chris-Craft, the Sarasota-based boat manufacturer, will debut its new Launch 31 GT during the 2019 Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show. The new model follows the release of the Launch 28 GT, Launch 25 GT, and the Launch 35 GT. It features a solid mahogany and stainless-steel-accented helm and teak accents throughout, plus the option to choose between sterndrive or outboard propulsion. There's a walkthrough transom and side door access, as well as integrated full-spectrum lighting system that coordinates multiple zones of lighting both in the boat and below the water, controlled via the Garmin Glass cockpit display.