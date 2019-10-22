  1. News & City Life
  2. Business

Boats

Chris-Craft to Debut New Model at Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show

The Sarasota-based boat maker's new Launch 31 GT will make its appearance later this month.

By Staff 10/22/2019 at 2:19pm

Chris-Craft's new Launch 31 GT.

Image: Courtesy Photo

Chris-Craft, the Sarasota-based boat manufacturer, will debut its new Launch 31 GT during the 2019 Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show. The new model follows the release of the Launch 28 GT, Launch 25 GT, and the Launch 35 GT. It features a solid mahogany and stainless-steel-accented helm and teak accents throughout, plus the option to choose between sterndrive or outboard propulsion. There's a walkthrough transom and side door access, as well as integrated full-spectrum lighting system that coordinates multiple zones of lighting both in the boat and below the water, controlled via the Garmin Glass cockpit display.

Filed under
Chris-Craft
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

It's edible gourd season, people

Three Delectable Pumpkin Treats (And One Recipe for Tasty Pumpkin Napoleons)

09/23/2019 By Judi Gallagher

Restaurant Review

Even After a Major Overhaul, Mar Vista Retains Its Old Florida Bona Fides

09/03/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Health is Wealth

Healthy Café Delivers Fast-Casual Bowls With an Indian Twist

10/21/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

A wing and a prayer

Five Sarasota Spots That Serve Great Chicken Wings

10/17/2019 By Judi Gallagher

Weekly Planner

Oktoberfest, Fried Chicken and Champagne and More of This Week's Best Food and Drink Events

10/16/2019 By Sarafina Murphy-Gibson

🍷🍷🍷

Wine 101: What You Need to Know About Sulfites

10/15/2019 By Bob McGinn

Arts & Entertainment

Limelight

A Taste of Downtown September 2019

09/23/2019 Photography by Lori Sax

Book club

What We're Reading: Five Top Book Picks From Our Office

08/05/2019 By Hanna Powers

Sports

Women’s Sports Museum to Host Preview Party, Share Updates on Phase II

10/22/2019 By Staff

Awards

Arts and Cultural Alliance of Sarasota County Presents Arts Leadership Awards

10/22/2019 By Staff

Fast Track

The Ringling’s Chief Registrar Authors Article for Inclusion Handbook

10/22/2019 By Staff

Limelight

The Players Centre for Performing Arts Cocktail Party

10/21/2019 Photography by Lori Sax

Fashion & Shopping

Hello, Beautiful

Two Locals Launch a Clean Skincare Line That’s Sure to Gain a Cult Following

09/23/2019 By Heather Dunhill

Mobile Menswear

New Men's Suit Truck Brings Custom Couture to Your Doorstep

09/17/2019 By Sarafina Murphy-Gibson

Openings

Greiner's Fine Men's Clothing Opens on Palm Avenue

10/11/2019 By Staff

Your Next Signature Scent

The Making of an Original Fragrance: Clean, Modern, Natural

10/10/2019 By Heather Dunhill

Openings

The Farmhouse Donuts and Decor Opens Sarasota Location

09/30/2019 By Staff

Openings

Marshalls Will Open in Venice

09/18/2019 By Staff

Home & Real Estate

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: A $7.9 Million Casey Key Showplace

09/20/2019 By Robert Plunket

What Your Money Can Buy

What $280,000 Will Buy in Lakewood Ranch

09/01/2019 By Ilene Denton

Real Estate

DeMarcay Luxury Condos Set Groundbreaking Date

10/18/2019 By Staff

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: A Historic Bradenton Farmhouse

10/17/2019 By Robert Plunket

Real Estate

Locals Honored by Florida Association of Realtors

10/15/2019 By Staff

Commercial Real Estate

Posh Plum Furniture Consignment Will Open New, Larger Showroom

10/14/2019 By Staff

News & City Life

Lost World

Remnants of Ancient Civilizations Are Still Around Us, But They’re Vanishing Fast

05/30/2019 By Brad Edmonson

Only in Sarasota

Only in Sarasota: Unconditional Surrender

05/30/2019 Illustrations by John Pirman

Boats

Chris-Craft to Debut New Model at Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show

10/22/2019 By Staff

Fast Track

Atlas Building Company Hires Vice-President of Operations

10/21/2019 By Staff

Scholarships

Local Teens Receive Scholarships From Sportscaster Dick Vitale

10/21/2019 By Staff

Philanthropy

Orioles Team Up With Local Charities to Help Fight Hunger

10/21/2019 By Staff

Travel & Outdoors

Grand Getaways

Grand Florida Hotels

05/27/2019

And They're Off!

Free One-Mile Beach Runs Begin This Month

05/30/2019 By Ilene Denton

Travel

Travel Specialist Named to Travel + Leisure's 'A-List'

10/10/2019 By Staff

Climb aboard

New Treehouse-Themed Playground at Pioneer Park Unveiled

10/02/2019 By Olivia Epstein

Travel

SRQ Airport Sets All-Time Passenger Record for July

08/16/2019 By Staff

Travel

Allegiant Adds Service to Eight New Cities From Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport

08/13/2019 By Staff

Health & Fitness

Fearless Fitness

We Tried It: Yoga With Tigers

05/29/2019 By Olivia Letts

Infectious Diseases

Sarasota County Residents and Visitors Urged to Get Vaccinated Against Measles

06/03/2019 Photography by Staff

Wellness

Lasting Looks of Sarasota Opens Lasting Looks Academy

10/22/2019 By Staff

Health News

Sarasota Police Taking Back Unwanted Prescription Drugs

10/18/2019 By Staff

Awards

Sarasota Dermatologist Named 2019 Surgeon of the Year

10/16/2019 By Staff

Philanthropy

Lakewood Ranch Medical Center Commits $316,000 to Brain Health Initiative

10/08/2019 By Staff

Weddings

Together Fur-ever

Bow Wow Vows: Six Local Couples Tie the Knot Alongside Their Pets

08/01/2019

To Have and To Cold

Cool Ideas For Your Hot Summer Wedding

07/18/2019 By Hanna Powers

Bubble Bus

The Wandering Whale Offers a Boutique Bar Experience on Wheels

06/10/2019 By Hanna Powers

Romantic Vows

While Some Entrepreneurs Struggle to Find Their Niche, Elizabeth Turk Just Followed Her Heart

02/13/2019 By Pam Daniel

Weddings

Sarasota Ranked No. 1 Affordable Honeymoon Destination

01/31/2019 By Staff

First Look

First Look: Camilyn Beth Bridal Collection

11/09/2018 By Heather Saba

1255 N. Gulfstream Avenue, Suite 101, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Health & Fitness
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Best of Sarasota
  • The Magazine
  • Newsletters
  • Subscribe