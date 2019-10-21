Orioles Team Up With Local Charities to Help Fight Hunger

The 2018 Mayors Feed the Hungry Sorting Day. Image: Courtesy Photo

The Baltimore Orioles are teaming up with Mayors’ Feed the Hungry Program and All Faiths Food Bank to fight hunger in Sarasota. The Orioles will collect non-perishable food items at Ed Smith Stadium beginning on Monday, November 4, and will host a Thanksgiving Sorting Day at the ballpark on Friday, November 22. Non-perishable food items may be dropped off at Ed Smith Stadium on weekdays from 9-a.m.-3 p.m. Ed Smith Stadium is also hosting All Faiths Food Bank's Bowls of Hope benefit on Sunday, November 10, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. The Orioles’ support for All Faiths Food Bank and Mayors’ Feed the Hungry Program is part of Sarasota 365, a host of initiatives through which the Baltimore Orioles and OriolesREACH demonstrate the ballclub’s year-round engagement with the Greater Sarasota community. An independent analysis commissioned by Sarasota County Government concluded that the Orioles generate approximately $92 million in annual economic impact back to taxpayers and residents.