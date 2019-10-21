Philanthropy
Orioles Team Up With Local Charities to Help Fight Hunger
The Orioles’ support for All Faiths Food Bank and Mayors’ Feed the Hungry Program is part of its year-round outreach program, Sarasota 365.
The Baltimore Orioles are teaming up with Mayors’ Feed the Hungry Program and All Faiths Food Bank to fight hunger in Sarasota. The Orioles will collect non-perishable food items at Ed Smith Stadium beginning on Monday, November 4, and will host a Thanksgiving Sorting Day at the ballpark on Friday, November 22. Non-perishable food items may be dropped off at Ed Smith Stadium on weekdays from 9-a.m.-3 p.m. Ed Smith Stadium is also hosting All Faiths Food Bank's Bowls of Hope benefit on Sunday, November 10, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. The Orioles’ support for All Faiths Food Bank and Mayors’ Feed the Hungry Program is part of Sarasota 365, a host of initiatives through which the Baltimore Orioles and OriolesREACH demonstrate the ballclub’s year-round engagement with the Greater Sarasota community. An independent analysis commissioned by Sarasota County Government concluded that the Orioles generate approximately $92 million in annual economic impact back to taxpayers and residents.