Low Levels of Red Tide-Causing Organism Detected in Sarasota County

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation, Karenia brevis—the organism that causes red tide—was detected in several Southwest Florida locations last week, including Sarasota County. The organism was found in Sarasota County at "background concentration," which means that levels are currently so low that no adverse effects are expected; however, higher levels were detected in both Lee and Collier counties, and fish kills were also reported in both counties. The FWC predicts "net northern transport of surface and subsurface waters in most areas over the next four days"; for more information, click here.