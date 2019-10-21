Local Teens Receive Scholarships From Sportscaster Dick Vitale

Lorraine and Dick Vitale, left, with four of the 2019 Vitale Scholars, including Jeremy Morales, Ian McLean, Katherine Hernandez and Alex Lam. Jatavian Peterson is not pictured. Image: Courtesy Photo

Dick Vitale, ESPN Hall of Fame sportscaster, philanthropist and author, recently awarded scholarships to five teens at the Boys & Girls Club of Sarasota. For the past 22 years, the Vitales have donated $5,000 each year to be distributed to deserving members of the club; this year, the Vitales' scholarship recipients are Katherine Hernandez, Alex Lam, Ian McLean, Jeremy Morales and Jatavian Peterson.