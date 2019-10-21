Scholarships
Local Teens Receive Scholarships From Sportscaster Dick Vitale
Dick Vitale, ESPN Hall of Fame sportscaster, philanthropist and author, recently awarded scholarships to five teens at the Boys & Girls Club of Sarasota. For the past 22 years, the Vitales have donated $5,000 each year to be distributed to deserving members of the club; this year, the Vitales' scholarship recipients are Katherine Hernandez, Alex Lam, Ian McLean, Jeremy Morales and Jatavian Peterson.