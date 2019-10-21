  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Food News & Events

Health is Wealth

Healthy Café Delivers Fast-Casual Bowls With an Indian Twist

The restaurant is currently offering a 20 percent introductory discount on its dishes, plus free turmeric tea and watermelon juice.

By Cooper Levey-Baker 10/21/2019 at 11:40am

A dinner bowl at Healthy Café

Image: Cooper Levey-Baker

Dining at a restaurant named Healthy Café might sound like about as much fun as cleaning the gutters or folding laundry, but set your assumptions aside. This newish downtown Sarasota restaurant is good.

Owner and chef Murali Jayaraman opened Healthy Café in July in a small Ringling Boulevard space that has been everything from a salad spot to a sushi restaurant in the past decade or so. The setup follows the by-now-familiar fast-casual bowl system. Order two bases from a list that includes lemon rice, brown rice, quinoa or edamame noodles; pick two proteins (chicken, lentils, chickpeas, fish and shrimp are staples); and then load up your bowl from the restaurant's impressive collection of toppings.

What separates Healthy Café from the pack is the Indian bent of the flavors. Jayaraman ran an Indian restaurant in Michigan before moving to Myakka City and opening Healthy Café. He says he's dialed down the spices on his proteins and vegetables, a smart decision that makes it easier for customers to mix and match.

Picking almost at random, I recently put together a dinner bowl ($14) with rice and quinoa, braised mango chicken, earthy lentils, roasted cauliflower, carrots, green beens and cabbage, raw scallions and radishes, and a pineapple salsa. Fantastic. The key, according to Jayaraman, is making sure the food on the bar stays fresh. "We don't keep anything more than one hour," he says.

At lunchtime, Healthy Café's bowls cost $12. They make for an ideal midday refuel, particularly right now, because the restaurant is offering a 20 percent introductory discount as it tries to generate buzz. (Both times I've visited, the place has been almost deserted.) Throw in free turmeric tea and watermelon juice, and you've got yourself an excellent meal at an excellent price. Better than cleaning the gutters? Way, way better.

Healthy Café is located at 1987 Ringling Blvd., Sarasota, and is open 11 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday. For more info, call (941) 552-9293 or visit the restaurant's website.

Filed under
restaurant openings, restaurant news, Indian food
Show Comments
In this Article

Healthy Café

$$ Indian, Vegetarian 1987 Ringling Blvd.

The setup here follows the by-now-familiar fast-casual bowl system. Order two bases from a list that includes lemon rice, brown rice, quinoa or edamame noodl...

Eat & Drink

It's edible gourd season, people

Three Delectable Pumpkin Treats (And One Recipe for Tasty Pumpkin Napoleons)

09/23/2019 By Judi Gallagher

Restaurant Review

Even After a Major Overhaul, Mar Vista Retains Its Old Florida Bona Fides

09/03/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Health is Wealth

Healthy Café Delivers Fast-Casual Bowls With an Indian Twist

10/21/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

A wing and a prayer

Five Sarasota Spots That Serve Great Chicken Wings

10/17/2019 By Judi Gallagher

Weekly Planner

Oktoberfest, Fried Chicken and Champagne and More of This Week's Best Food and Drink Events

10/16/2019 By Sarafina Murphy-Gibson

🍷🍷🍷

Wine 101: What You Need to Know About Sulfites

10/15/2019 By Bob McGinn

Arts & Entertainment

Limelight

A Taste of Downtown September 2019

09/23/2019 Photography by Lori Sax

Book club

What We're Reading: Five Top Book Picks From Our Office

08/05/2019 By Hanna Powers

Limelight

The Players Centre for Performing Arts Cocktail Party

10/21/2019 Photography by Lori Sax

Limelight

Share Care Global's An Evening in India

10/21/2019 Photography by Lori Sax

Limelight

UnGala Gala 2019

10/21/2019 Photography by Lori Sax

Limelight

Share the Light Luncheon 2019

10/21/2019 Photography by Cliff Roles

Fashion & Shopping

Hello, Beautiful

Two Locals Launch a Clean Skincare Line That’s Sure to Gain a Cult Following

09/23/2019 By Heather Dunhill

Mobile Menswear

New Men's Suit Truck Brings Custom Couture to Your Doorstep

09/17/2019 By Sarafina Murphy-Gibson

Openings

Greiner's Fine Men's Clothing Opens on Palm Avenue

10/11/2019 By Staff

Your Next Signature Scent

The Making of an Original Fragrance: Clean, Modern, Natural

10/10/2019 By Heather Dunhill

Openings

The Farmhouse Donuts and Decor Opens Sarasota Location

09/30/2019 By Staff

Openings

Marshalls Will Open in Venice

09/18/2019 By Staff

Home & Real Estate

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: A $7.9 Million Casey Key Showplace

09/20/2019 By Robert Plunket

What Your Money Can Buy

What $280,000 Will Buy in Lakewood Ranch

09/01/2019 By Ilene Denton

Real Estate

DeMarcay Luxury Condos Set Groundbreaking Date

10/18/2019 By Staff

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: A Historic Bradenton Farmhouse

10/17/2019 By Robert Plunket

Real Estate

Locals Honored by Florida Association of Realtors

10/15/2019 By Staff

Commercial Real Estate

Posh Plum Furniture Consignment Will Open New, Larger Showroom

10/14/2019 By Staff

News & City Life

Lost World

Remnants of Ancient Civilizations Are Still Around Us, But They’re Vanishing Fast

05/30/2019 By Brad Edmonson

Only in Sarasota

Only in Sarasota: Unconditional Surrender

05/30/2019 Illustrations by John Pirman

Fast Track

Atlas Building Company Hires Vice-President of Operations

10/21/2019 By Staff

Scholarships

Local Teens Receive Scholarships From Sportscaster Dick Vitale

10/21/2019 By Staff

Philanthropy

Orioles Team Up With Local Charities to Help Fight Hunger

10/21/2019 By Staff

Limelight

The Players Centre for Performing Arts Cocktail Party

10/21/2019 Photography by Lori Sax

Travel & Outdoors

Grand Getaways

Grand Florida Hotels

05/27/2019

And They're Off!

Free One-Mile Beach Runs Begin This Month

05/30/2019 By Ilene Denton

Travel

Travel Specialist Named to Travel + Leisure's 'A-List'

10/10/2019 By Staff

Climb aboard

New Treehouse-Themed Playground at Pioneer Park Unveiled

10/02/2019 By Olivia Epstein

Travel

SRQ Airport Sets All-Time Passenger Record for July

08/16/2019 By Staff

Travel

Allegiant Adds Service to Eight New Cities From Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport

08/13/2019 By Staff

Health & Fitness

Fearless Fitness

We Tried It: Yoga With Tigers

05/29/2019 By Olivia Letts

Infectious Diseases

Sarasota County Residents and Visitors Urged to Get Vaccinated Against Measles

06/03/2019 Photography by Staff

Health News

Sarasota Police Taking Back Unwanted Prescription Drugs

10/18/2019 By Staff

Awards

Sarasota Dermatologist Named 2019 Surgeon of the Year

10/16/2019 By Staff

Philanthropy

Lakewood Ranch Medical Center Commits $316,000 to Brain Health Initiative

10/08/2019 By Staff

Treating the Uninsured

Manatee County's Remote Area Medical Clinic Treats Patients Facing Health Disasters

10/07/2019 By Ilene Denton

Weddings

Together Fur-ever

Bow Wow Vows: Six Local Couples Tie the Knot Alongside Their Pets

08/01/2019

To Have and To Cold

Cool Ideas For Your Hot Summer Wedding

07/18/2019 By Hanna Powers

Bubble Bus

The Wandering Whale Offers a Boutique Bar Experience on Wheels

06/10/2019 By Hanna Powers

Romantic Vows

While Some Entrepreneurs Struggle to Find Their Niche, Elizabeth Turk Just Followed Her Heart

02/13/2019 By Pam Daniel

Weddings

Sarasota Ranked No. 1 Affordable Honeymoon Destination

01/31/2019 By Staff

First Look

First Look: Camilyn Beth Bridal Collection

11/09/2018 By Heather Saba

1255 N. Gulfstream Avenue, Suite 101, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Health & Fitness
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Best of Sarasota
  • The Magazine
  • Newsletters
  • Subscribe