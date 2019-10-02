Sarasota's Hugh Culverhouse Donates $1.1 Million to University of Florida

Hugh Culverhouse Jr. Image: Zach Riggins/University of Alabama

Palmer Ranch developer Hugh Culverhouse Jr.—who made national news when the University of Alabama returned his $21.5 million donation earlier this year—has pledged $1.1 million to the University of Florida's Levin College of Law, where Culverhouse Jr. received his law degree in 1974. Culverhouse has committed to a 10:1 match of 1,000 donations of $110 in celebration of the law school's 110th anniversary for a total gift of $1.1 million for student scholarships. According to U.S. News & World Report's law school rankings, UF's Levin College of Law ranks 31st in te nation among all law schools, 12th among public law schools, and 1st in the state of Florida.