New Treehouse-Themed Playground at Pioneer Park Unveiled

Kids enjoy the new Pioneer Park playground Image: Olivia Epstein

In February, an act of arson destroyed the playground at Sarasota's Pioneer Park. On Tuesday, the City of Sarasota unveiled its replacement: a treehouse-themed, state-of-the-art space with slides, designated areas for toddlers and older kids, sensory-play moving panels, musical instruments and a Spinmax Spherical Spinner, the first of its kind, according to the manufacturer. The playground has many structures built close to the ground to make it accessible to kids of all abilities.

The park's unique Spinmax Spherical Spinner Image: Olivia Epstein

“I wanted to put something here that I would have loved as a kid,” project manager John Kretzer said at the unveiling. “It’s durable, fits in with the surrounding community and offers so many features.”

The playground was bustling on Tuesday, as it was filled with its first explorers, a fifth grade class from Bay Haven School of Basics Plus, which helped create the park's butterfly garden.

The new playground is located at Pioneer Park, 1260 12th St. Sarasota.